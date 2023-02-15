Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Kennedy says it's time for Biden to speak about unknown flying objects: 'The cow is out of the barn'

Kennedy, who was in Tuesday's Senate briefing on four flying objects being shot down in US airspace, urged Biden to talk 'straight up' to Americans

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., urges President Biden to speak to the American people on the four flying objects downed earlier this month and reacts to the transportation disaster in Ohio after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed.

Following Tuesday's Senate briefing, lawmakers are left with many questions surrounding the downing of a Chinese spy balloon and three additional unidentified objects flying in U.S. airspace earlier this month. On "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., reflected on the briefing, arguing President Biden needs to speak directly to Americans concerning the incidents.

TEXAS REP DAN CRENSHAW GIVES INSIGHT INTO WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING TO CONGRESS ON UNIDENTIFIED OBJECTS SHOT DOWN

JOHN ROBERTS: So do you believe that our intelligence agencies were jamming transmissions from that balloon as it traversed the United States?

JOHN KENNEDY: I believe they say they were. I don't know how and I don't know how they judge success in that allegation. I do know this though. As they say, the cow is now out of the barn. I think the president [and] this administration has a tendency to ignore problems and ignore issues. I give you the border. It tends to say, 'look, you know what, I really admire the problem. I don't want to talk about a solution.' I think at this juncture, the president needs to talk straight up to the American people. 

