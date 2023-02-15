Sen. Kennedy says it's time for Biden to speak about unknown flying objects: 'The cow is out of the barn'

Following Tuesday's Senate briefing, lawmakers are left with many questions surrounding the downing of a Chinese spy balloon and three additional unidentified objects flying in U.S. airspace earlier this month. On "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., reflected on the briefing, arguing President Biden needs to speak directly to Americans concerning the incidents.

JOHN ROBERTS: So do you believe that our intelligence agencies were jamming transmissions from that balloon as it traversed the United States?

JOHN KENNEDY: I believe they say they were. I don't know how and I don't know how they judge success in that allegation. I do know this though. As they say, the cow is now out of the barn. I think the president [and] this administration has a tendency to ignore problems and ignore issues. I give you the border. It tends to say, 'look, you know what, I really admire the problem. I don't want to talk about a solution.' I think at this juncture, the president needs to talk straight up to the American people.