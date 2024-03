Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., continued to slam President Biden's State of the Union address Friday after delivering a scathing GOP response to the remarks.

Britt told "Fox & Friends" that Biden's "rage was unbecoming" as critics accuse the president of delivering a highly partisan campaign speech on Capitol Hill.

The first-term senator delivered the Republicans' State of the Union rebuttal late Thursday, where she called out Biden for his handling of the border crisis and the economy as Americans battle migrant crime and sky-high consumer prices. She argued Biden avoided the issues Americans care the most about during his address, calling him out for his "rage" and "anger."

"It's exactly what we thought it would be, and that's that he didn't talk about things that real Americans wanted to hear, that hard-working people wanted answers to," Britt said during "Fox & Friends" on Friday. "Things that we talk about around this kitchen table every single day he failed to mention or failed to get the time they deserved."

"I thought the anger and bitterness, what seemed to be some type of rage, was unbecoming of the president of the United States, and unfortunately, he used none of his time to bring America together and tell us how we could move forward," she continued. "Instead, he used divisive language and, and tried to put every party firmly in their corner."

Biden is accused of making his State of the Union address more like a campaign speech as opposed to an acknowledgment of the state of the country, making mention of former President Trump, his "predecessor," numerous times.

Britt began her rebuttal with a reference to Biden's age and his decades as a career politician, blasting his speech as "the performance of a permanent politician who has actually been in office for longer than I've been alive."

"The country we know and love seems to be slipping away, and it feels like the next generation will have fewer opportunities – and less freedoms – than we did. I worry my own children may not even get a shot at living their American Dreams," Britt said.

"The American Dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families. The true, unvarnished State of our Union begins and ends with this: Our families are hurting. Our country can do better," she said.

She touched on illegal immigration, the economy and crime during her remarks. Britt called the border surge a "disgrace" and emphasized that American families are "struggling" to provide for themselves under the guise of Bidenomics.

"President Biden is not interested in bringing people together, and he's also not interested in creating real solutions," Britt said Friday. "What we saw last night, I think it's just more and more of the same, and that's why we talked about things that matter… President Trump left us with the most secure border that we have ever had in our country, and then we walked through last night in my response. The things that President Biden has done to actually undo that."

Britt argued Americans are "paying the price" for Biden's policies on the economy and immigration, urging him to take accountability for how his stances have affected Americans and their communities.

"The truth is, the American people are paying the price," Britt said. "We are seeing it from every corner of this country. We are seeing it, and the devastating tragedy that we are talking about today with Laken Riley and the loss of her life. I can't imagine as a parent the things that they are going through."

"You think about the parents whose children have died of fentanyl poisoning. Enough is enough, and the president needs to assume responsibility," she continued. "He knows how to do this. President Trump laid out a roadmap of how to secure our border and make our country safer, but he refuses to do so."

