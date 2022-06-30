Sen John Kennedy reveals how to combat crime in blue cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy outlined a multi-faceted approach to stemming the tide of crime in Democrat-run cities nationwide Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Kennedy called such cities' mayors "clowns," telling host Jesse Watters their leadership is "not working."

JUDGE JEANINE HAS A MESSAGE FOR NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: START WALKING THE WALK

They should "empower" their police, Kennedy added, explaining that "too many of our mayors think that cops are more of a problem than criminals. They are wrong."

"Empower your cops, pay them, hire more of them. Stand behind them when they have to do their jobs. Tell them to enforce all of our laws."

Next, the senator advocated the removal of district attorneys who "see no evil, hear no evil, prosecute no evil."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

From a longer-term perspective, Kennedy suggested young criminals are more likely to go to prison as adults than own a home or get married because of bad schools, among other reasons.

Mayors should "grow some oranges" and improve their schools, he said, offering that students should not be permitted to graduate from third grade until they can read.

Kennedy's final proposed strategy to reduce crime is for voters to exercise patience, "but only up to a point."

NEW JERSEY SHOOTING LEAVES NINE PEOPLE INJURED: POLICE

"To the voters, I'd say you deserve better. Demand it. Eat your vegetables, don't collect them."

Watters attributed voter apathy in crumbling cities to a lack of "high self-esteem," saying that voters do not think they deserve better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They "need to step up and realize they're worth more, and they deserve more."