New Jersey
Published

New Jersey shooting leaves nine people injured: Police

All nine people shot in Newark were reportedly in stable condition

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A shooting in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday evening left nine people injured.

A shooting in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday evening left nine people injured.

The shooting in Newark happened on the 200 block of Clinton Place at around 6:20 p.m., according to police.

Four adult victims and one juvenile arrived at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds, and four other adults were transported to University Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

A shooting in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday evening left nine people injured.

Police say that all nine victims are reportedly in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Newark Police.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.