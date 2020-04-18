Sen. Graham blasts Pelosi: 'She hates Trump to the point of hurting our own nation'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's criticism of President Trump over his halting of funding to the World Health Organization goes beyond just a personal attack, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Saturday night.

"So her issue is she hates Trump to the point of hurting our own nation," Graham said on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

"She hates Trump to the point of hurting our own nation." — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

"She is condemning President Trump for cutting funds off of the WHO because they've been in China's pocket, as she at one time mentioned, the fact the virus came out of China, that the Chinese Communist Party lied to the American people and the world at large."

GLOBAL BATTLE ERUPTS AS TRUMP PULLS WHO FUNDING

Pelosi blasted Trump’s decision to freeze funding for the WHO, vowing Wednesday to “swiftly” challenge the action amid the coronavirus crisis. In a statement, Pelosi, D-Calif., said the halt in funding amid the global pandemic was “senseless.”

Graham defended President Trump and his Chinese travel ban for protecting Americans.

"President Trump has done a damn good job protecting this country," Graham said. "He closed down travel to China when nobody in the world suggested we should. On March 13th, he declared a national emergency, put CDC guidelines into place that I think have saved a million Americans.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES US WILL HALT FUNDING TO WHO

"You may not agree with me, but I believe if we'd done nothing, if President Trump had not acted March 13th, there'd be a million-plus dead Americans."

"President Trump has done a damn good job protecting this country. He closed down travel to China when nobody in the world suggested we should." — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The senator also commented on China's role in the global pandemic, saying the Communist country needs to atone for its role.

"Gross negligence and willful deception by the Chinese government has led to 22 million Americans being unemployed and 38,000 Americans dead," Graham said. "And China needs to pay."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.