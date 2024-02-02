‘The View’ erupts over Larry David’s attack on Elmo, Joy Behar defends comedian from ‘angry’ colleagues

Sparks flew on ABC News’ "The View" on Friday when co-hosts bickered over Larry David’s recent incident with "Sesame Street" character Elmo, with Joy Behar defending the comedian as her colleagues scolded the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star.

In what has emerged as a viral clip, David walked on NBC's "Today" show set to playfully attack Elmo, shocking the anchors on Thursday. As the hosts started to turn to Al Roker for a weather report, David walked out on set and grabbed Elmo's face. David also appeared to take a spoof swing at the "Sesame Street" character.

"Somebody had to do it," David said. Elmo's dad, Louie, could be heard saying, "Ask permission before you touch people, Larry."

Savannah Guthrie and host Hoda Kotb later asked David to apologize to Elmo, "from the heart," during his media appearance. "From where? What organ are you talking about?" David quipped before addressing Elmo. "Elmo, I just want to apologize."

Elmo said he accepted David's apology and Louie added that it was "very big" of him.

Despite Elmo accepting David’s apology, three of the five panelists on the ABC News daytime gabfest were angry at the comedian.

"People are outraged, it’s a puppet, there is a puppeteer with his hand up Elmo’s behind. He didn’t attack a person, he attacked the felt," Behar said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin didn’t find the humor in it and asked, "Would you defend if he attacked Santa? That’s practically what he did."

Griffin then insisted she’s a fan of the famed comedian but "very angry" about what transpired.

"I love Larry David but I’m very angry about this, I am, if he had done this on Jimmy Kimmel or on late-night," Griffin said before Behar shouted, "Oh, stop it."

"I grew up in a house where you would eat your cereal and you’d watch ‘GMA’ or the ‘Today’ show before you went to school, and I’m sorry, we all just trauma dumped on Elmo this week. The poor guy is trying to deal with mental health," Griffin said.

"It’s not a person, Alyssa, it’s a puppet," Behar shot back.

Co-host Sara Haines, who was repeatedly peeved throughout the segment that her colleagues kept calling Elmo a "puppet" instead of a "Muppet," was also offended by David’s attacking the "Sesame Street" icon.

"As someone who always defends comedians because I think they have to push the line, I was fine with the first part," Haines said. "Now, I think he could have saved it if he actually sincerely understood that Elmo is globally famous. Larry David is so funny, and successful, but not everyone will cross paths with Larry David in their lives. Everyone crosses ‘Sesame Street’ and Elmo."

Haines added, "I thought the way it was handled could have been a little different."

"Oh, please," Behar said.

Co-host Ana Navarro then declared she was "team Elmo" and reprimanded the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star.

"That was so ugly, poor Elmo was talking – the entire thing was about mental health," Navarro said.

Behar continued to defend David from her colleagues.

"Let me tell you what I’m working on, I’m working on the comedy removal service show," Behar said.

Navarro wasn’t finished and criticized David for "mocking Elmo’s voice" after his on-air apology.

"What kind of apology is that?" Navarro asked.

Sunny Hostin then chimed in, noting that she would stick with Behar on the subject.

"He’s a comedian and it’s on-brand for him. You watch one episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,' this is what you’re gonna see," Hostin said. "I will say, I am surprised that Elmo’s dad didn’t punch him in the throat."

Navarro declared "Larry David needs to go to therapy to curb his anger."

Behar, apparently still baffled by Griffin’s outrage, brought up remarks from earlier in the segment.

"Alyssa, what planet are you on that you think a six-year-old is watching the ‘Today’ show?" she asked.

Haines reiterated her objection, saying a child could have walked into a room playing the NBC morning show right when Elmo was "strangled" by David.

"It’s a puppet," Behar said, prompting Haines to scream that Elmo is a "Muppet."

After a commercial break, Behar apologized for calling Elmo a puppet, instead of "Muppet."

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.