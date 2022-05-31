Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Second Amendment
Published

Second Amendment was meant to put down slave rebellions, MSNBC guest claims

Media pundits have suggested repealing the Second Amendment

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Racial activist on 'The ReidOut' says the Second Amendment was meant to quell slave rebellions Video

Racial activist on 'The ReidOut' says the Second Amendment was meant to quell slave rebellions

Racial activist Tim Wise appeared on MSNBC's 'The ReidOut' to claim the Second Amendment was meant for slave rebellions rather than individual gun rights

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-racist educator Tim Wise argued on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" that the Second Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights to stop slave rebellions rather than protect individual gun rights.

On Tuesday, Wise discussed the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and claimed that the United States "loves its guns more than it loves its children."

"This country loves the ability of an 18-year-old, the day they turn 18, to go buy a weapon of war than they appreciate the right of a 10-year-old to become 11 or 12 or 13 or 18 so let’s be very clear. The difference between Canada and the United States, Australia and the United States, New Zealand and the United States, every industrialized nation in the world versus us is that we fetishize weapons," Wise said.

A customer purchases a gun at Freddie Bear Sports on April 08, 2021 in Tinley Park, Illinois. President Joe Biden today announced gun control measures which included stricter controls on the purchase of homemade firearms, commonly referred to as Ghost Guns and he made a push for national Red Flag legislation and other measures. 

A customer purchases a gun at Freddie Bear Sports on April 08, 2021 in Tinley Park, Illinois. President Joe Biden today announced gun control measures which included stricter controls on the purchase of homemade firearms, commonly referred to as Ghost Guns and he made a push for national Red Flag legislation and other measures.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The initial comment echoed a previous "ReidOut" guest who accused the GOP of sacrificing children to "the god of gun ownership." However, Wise went even further and suggested that the Second Amendment was built primarily on racism.

BIDEN’S ANTI-GUN ‘GIBBERISH’, DISMISSAL OF SCHOOL ‘HARDENING’ TRAPS HIM IN RHETORICAL ‘PRISON’: GUTFELD 

"Let’s be very clear, the historical precedent for that, the reason that we’re so obsessed with guns and personal gun ownership going back to the Second Amendment is because the Founders were so afraid that Black people were going to rebel against enslavement, that indigenous people would rebel against being pushed off their land and killed and removed that we wanted to make sure that White men could have all the guns that they could possibly possess in order to put down the rebellions of the dangerous racial violence," Wise said.

A police officer comforts family members at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26.

A police officer comforts family members at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

He added, "So the irony is we now have a dangerous country for everybody’s babies. White babies, Black babies, brown babies, everybody’s babies because White men a couple hundred years ago decided we needed to have all the weapons we could possibly have and enshrine that in the Constitution to defend against those people, and the irony now is that White folks, White children, White families just as endangered."

WASHINGTON POST REPORTER CLAIMS THE SECOND AMENDMENT WAS ‘REINTERPRETED’ TO INCLUDE INDIVIDUAL GUN RIGHTS 

Comedian Dean Obeidallah previously wrote a column for MSNBC that claimed U.S. Constitution actually does not protect an individual’s right to own a gun. Other media outlets have even called for a repeal of the Second Amendment in response to the Uvalde shooting.

Police investigate a shooting inside the Shepherd Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, New York City on Sunday. A little girl was shot Monday in Brooklyn as gun violence continues to plague the city.  

Police investigate a shooting inside the Shepherd Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, New York City on Sunday. A little girl was shot Monday in Brooklyn as gun violence continues to plague the city.   (Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re a less safe nation for everybody’s babies because of this obsession, and this obsession goes back hundreds of years, so we need to understand the connection between past and present and realize that we’re a sick and broken culture. We are not the greatest nation on earth any longer if we ever were. We’re a nation committed to an ideology of death and if we want to stop that and save our children, we’re going to make a change," Wise concluded.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.