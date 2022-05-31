Second Amendment was meant to put down slave rebellions, MSNBC guest claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-racist educator Tim Wise argued on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" that the Second Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights to stop slave rebellions rather than protect individual gun rights.

On Tuesday, Wise discussed the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and claimed that the United States "loves its guns more than it loves its children."

"This country loves the ability of an 18-year-old, the day they turn 18, to go buy a weapon of war than they appreciate the right of a 10-year-old to become 11 or 12 or 13 or 18 so let’s be very clear. The difference between Canada and the United States, Australia and the United States, New Zealand and the United States, every industrialized nation in the world versus us is that we fetishize weapons," Wise said.

The initial comment echoed a previous "ReidOut" guest who accused the GOP of sacrificing children to "the god of gun ownership." However, Wise went even further and suggested that the Second Amendment was built primarily on racism.

"Let’s be very clear, the historical precedent for that, the reason that we’re so obsessed with guns and personal gun ownership going back to the Second Amendment is because the Founders were so afraid that Black people were going to rebel against enslavement, that indigenous people would rebel against being pushed off their land and killed and removed that we wanted to make sure that White men could have all the guns that they could possibly possess in order to put down the rebellions of the dangerous racial violence," Wise said.

He added, "So the irony is we now have a dangerous country for everybody’s babies. White babies, Black babies, brown babies, everybody’s babies because White men a couple hundred years ago decided we needed to have all the weapons we could possibly have and enshrine that in the Constitution to defend against those people, and the irony now is that White folks, White children, White families just as endangered."

Comedian Dean Obeidallah previously wrote a column for MSNBC that claimed U.S. Constitution actually does not protect an individual’s right to own a gun. Other media outlets have even called for a repeal of the Second Amendment in response to the Uvalde shooting.

"We’re a less safe nation for everybody’s babies because of this obsession, and this obsession goes back hundreds of years, so we need to understand the connection between past and present and realize that we’re a sick and broken culture. We are not the greatest nation on earth any longer if we ever were. We’re a nation committed to an ideology of death and if we want to stop that and save our children, we’re going to make a change," Wise concluded.