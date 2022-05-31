Biden's anti-gun 'gibberish', dismissal of school 'hardening', traps him in rhetorical 'prison': Gutfeld

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden continues to make flawed statements about gun laws while discarding non-firearm-related solutions, showing he is trapped in a "single-issue prison" and unable to credibly negotiate a path forward, the panel on "The Five" discussed Tuesday.

In remarks to reporters Monday, Biden claimed a 9mm handgun "blows the lung out of a body" while a .22 caliber will "lodge in a lung," – and therefore there is "no rational basis for it, in terms of whether this is about self-protection or hunting."

"The Constitution the Second Amendment was never absolute," he claimed in a follow-up.

On "The Five," host Jesse Watters noted Biden seems locked into banning some type of weaponry as a response to the Uvalde school shooting, instead of negotiating a path forward based on another purported solution than banning firearms.

He cited comments from Biden spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who said that "hardening schools" – a proposal supported by many lawmakers – was off the table.

Several states have their own "Second Amendment" articles of varying degrees, such as Pennsylvania – which goes one step further in Article I Section 21 of its Constitution to prescribe the right "to bear arms in defense" of self or state "shall not be questioned."

On "The Five," host Greg Gutfeld expounded upon Watters' comments, remarking that the only way to find true solutions is to escape the singular-idea "prison":

"If you're a single-variable thinker, which is what Democrats are about guns, that means that everything they say will be guns. That's their ideological cause," he said.

In turn, he remarked, Biden finds himself locked in "this idiocy… where he's banning just common handguns and dismisses hardening targets, which is it only makes sense if you were clinging to one variable in kind of his feeble brain."

Other "variables" Gutfeld suggested studying include social media policies and mental health awareness.

"I would be totally interested in raising the age to 21 for this [AR-15] rifle if it was done not as a law, but as an experiment," said Gutfeld, adding such a rubric removes the "slippery slope" risk.

"We get stuck in this single-variable thinking where you have the leader of the free world saying absolute gibberish because he can't leave his… single-idea prison."