Sean Hannity: There were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump

SEAN HANNITY: WE'RE NOW FULLY IMMERSED IN YET ANOTHER ANTI-TRUMP WITCH HUNT

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a text from August the eighth, 2016. Why do we stop here? Stay with us. At the time, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page – absolutely distraught. She was terrified at the prospect that Donald Trump would be elected president. She texted her colleague and lover. Top FBI investigator Peter Strzok quoting, quote, Trump's not ever going to become president. Right.

Struck responded, no, he's not. We'll stop it. Then a week later, Struck texted, quote, I believe that the path that you throw out for consideration in Andy's office, we assume, Andy McCabe, that there is no way he gets elected. But I'm afraid we can't take that risk. So like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40, so they had an insurance policy and they wanted to stop Donald Trump from ever becoming president, and they had a plan to do so in the weeks and months that followed.

While there were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump. The first was a totally debunked Russia Alpha Bank Trump Tower server story that went nowhere. And then the second one was more sinister. That was Hillary Clinton and her dirty Russian misinformation dossier that she paid for.

