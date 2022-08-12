Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Sean Hannity: There were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump

Hannity talks how the DOJ and FBI tried to bring down Trump

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
They are now suggesting that Donald Trump be executed: Sean Hannity Video

They are now suggesting that Donald Trump be executed: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity dives into all the ways the DOJ and FBI have gone after former President Trump on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how the DOJ and The FBI have made two main efforts to bring down former President Trump on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: WE'RE NOW FULLY IMMERSED IN YET ANOTHER ANTI-TRUMP WITCH HUNT

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a text from August the eighth, 2016. Why do we stop here? Stay with us. At the time, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page – absolutely distraught. She was terrified at the prospect that Donald Trump would be elected president. She texted her colleague and lover. Top FBI investigator Peter Strzok quoting, quote, Trump's not ever going to become president. Right. 

Struck responded, no, he's not. We'll stop it. Then a week later, Struck texted, quote, I believe that the path that you throw out for consideration in Andy's office, we assume, Andy McCabe, that there is no way he gets elected. But I'm afraid we can't take that risk. So like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40, so they had an insurance policy and they wanted to stop Donald Trump from ever becoming president, and they had a plan to do so in the weeks and months that followed. 

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 2: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump attends the announcement of the introduction of the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. The act aims to overhaul U.S. immigration by moving towards a "merit-based" system. (Photo by Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 2: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump attends the announcement of the introduction of the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. The act aims to overhaul U.S. immigration by moving towards a "merit-based" system. (Photo by Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images)

While there were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump. The first was a totally debunked Russia Alpha Bank Trump Tower server story that went nowhere. And then the second one was more sinister. That was Hillary Clinton and her dirty Russian misinformation dossier that she paid for. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

They are now suggesting that Donald Trump be executed: Sean Hannity Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.