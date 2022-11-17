SEAN HANNITY: It's time to hold your government accountable

Fox News host Sean Hannity weighed in on House GOP members' plan to investigate Hunter Biden's business dealings on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, Republicans now have control of the House and soon, for the first time in two years, this administration will finally get their feet held to the fire. That includes the big guy himself, Joe Biden, who has long been accused of public corruption, but not just any public corruption. According to bank records, government documents, Hunter Biden's laptop from Hell, Biden sold access to the highest levels of our federal government to America's foreign adversaries, countries that hate us. Do we have a President of the United States that's compromised?

Joe Biden lied to the entire country. In photograph after photograph after photograph, he was pictured with his son's foreign business partners. In fact, there's evidence that Joe met with at least 14 of these individuals just between 2010 and 2018 alone. And now the Republican Congress, they will be demanding answers.

They have deep state bias. A two-tiered system of justice. Big tech censorship. Democrats were in charge of Congress for years. They never dared investigate any of this. Why is that? Because this corruption goes one-up. It benefits all of them. And now it's finally time to hold your government accountable before it's too late.