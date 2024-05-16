SEAN HANNITY: This is what a weaponized justice system looks like in America

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Judge Juan Merchan’s integrity in New York v. Trump on " Hannity ," saying the whole trial is "beyond absurd."

SEAN HANNITY: If Judge Juan Merchan had any integrity at all, he would throw this case out on what's called a directed verdict, which we have talked at length about. Don't hold your breath. The Biden donor probably won't do it…

BIDEN DRIVING CHINA, RUSSIA INTO 'SHOCKING' PARTNERSHIP, EXPERT WARNS: 'BLUNDER OF THE HIGHEST ORDER'

Their goal here is to garner a conviction merely because of the political leanings of the Manhattan jury . Remember, Alvin Bragg ran on a platform to get Trump, just like the AG in New York did. In fact, they're actually claiming Trump's attorneys — lawyers — are not allowed to call in legal experts to give their opinion on this far-fetched legal theory in question. They're lawyers — it's all about the law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is beyond absurd, and frankly, it's not justice. This is what a weaponized justice system looks like in America. It's not pretty and it's dangerous.