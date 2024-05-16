Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

SEAN HANNITY: This is what a weaponized justice system looks like in America

Hannity rips Judge Merchan's integrity

By Fox News Staff
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Judge Juan Merchan’s integrity in New York v. Trump on "Hannity," saying the whole trial is "beyond absurd."

SEAN HANNITY: If Judge Juan Merchan had any integrity at all, he would throw this case out on what's called a directed verdict, which we have talked at length about. Don't hold your breath. The Biden donor probably won't do it…

Their goal here is to garner a conviction merely because of the political leanings of the Manhattan jury. Remember, Alvin Bragg ran on a platform to get Trump, just like the AG in New York did. In fact, they're actually claiming Trump's attorneys — lawyers — are not allowed to call in legal experts to give their opinion on this far-fetched legal theory in question. They're lawyers — it's all about the law.  

This is beyond absurd, and frankly, it's not justice. This is what a weaponized justice system looks like in America. It's not pretty and it's dangerous. 

