Sean Hannity: Yet another rough week for team Biden as the president blunders abroad

Sean Hannity recapped the various blunders Biden made while in Saudi Arabia and how the U.S. should seriously be considering the 25th amendment on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: WARNING SIGNS FOR BIDEN'S ECONOMY ARE FLASHING BRIGHTER THAN EVER

SEAN HANNITY: And get this, Biden's trip is going so poorly that it's even drawing the ire of the congenital compromised, corrupt liar that is Adam Schiff. He tweeted about Biden's Saudi Arabia visit, said, quote, "If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil rich autocrats have on US foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today. One fist pump is worth a thousand words."

If ever there was a sign, a more obvious sign that Democrats were ready to move on from Biden, this is it. It couldn't be more clear. Maybe the congenital liar should join us and support American energy independence. You know the Trump policies now.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caps off yet another rough week for Team Biden as the president's blunders abroad. That was just the latest in a long string of struggles revealing once again, Biden is weak, he is frail, he is decrepit. He is not up to the job. This country should be seriously considering the 25th Amendment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: