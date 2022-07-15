Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sean Hannity: Yet another rough week for team Biden as the president blunders abroad

Hannity highlights Biden's missteps in Saudi Arabia

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity recapped the various blunders Biden made while in Saudi Arabia and how the U.S. should seriously be considering the 25th amendment on "Hannity."

This country should seriously be considering the 25th amendment: Hannity Video

SEAN HANNITY: WARNING SIGNS FOR BIDEN'S ECONOMY ARE FLASHING BRIGHTER THAN EVER

SEAN HANNITY: And get this, Biden's trip is going so poorly that it's even drawing the ire of the congenital compromised, corrupt liar that is Adam Schiff. He tweeted about Biden's Saudi Arabia visit, said, quote, "If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil rich autocrats have on US foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today. One fist pump is worth a thousand words." 

If ever there was a sign, a more obvious sign that Democrats were ready to move on from Biden, this is it. It couldn't be more clear. Maybe the congenital liar should join us and support American energy independence. You know the Trump policies now. 

President Joe Biden (L) being welcomed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) at Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022. (Photo by Royal Court of Saudi Arabia / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden (L) being welcomed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) at Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022. (Photo by Royal Court of Saudi Arabia / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caps off yet another rough week for Team Biden as the president's blunders abroad. That was just the latest in a long string of struggles revealing once again, Biden is weak, he is frail, he is decrepit. He is not up to the job. This country should be seriously considering the 25th Amendment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

This country should seriously be considering the 25th amendment: Hannity Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.