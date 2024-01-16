Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Does Rachel Maddow not have any self-awareness at all?

Trump's speech was too dangerous for the fragile ears of NBC's loyal viewers, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
 Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the liberal commentator's 'descent into the deep end' on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity torpedoes "radical" Rachel Maddow’s commentary about former President Trump on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: The 45th president won the state with a historic 30-point margin, getting the most votes of 98 out of 99 Iowa counties. 

RACHEL MADDOW DEFENDS MSNBC'S REFUSAL TO AIR TRUMP'S IOWA VICTORY SPEECH: ‘NOT OUT OF SPITE’ 

As you just heard during his victory speech, Donald Trump struck what was a unifying tone. Uh, but apparently, according to part-time make-believe journalists and full-time left-wing, hate Trump conspiracy theorists like radical Rachel Maddow, Trump's speech was too dangerous for the fragile ears of NBC's loyal viewers. They didn't take any of the speech live. Instead, no, Miss Maddow was lecturing Americans about truth and integrity.  

This is a joke, right? Serious question: Does Maddow not have any self-awareness at all? No one in the media mob has peddled more lies, more conspiracy theories than Rachel Maddow. Every night for about five solid years, and it still goes on to this day, Maddow proudly donned that tinfoil hat and spread some of the most insane, craziest conspiracy theories that we've ever heard. Now, she denied the legitimacy of the 2016 election, an election denier, telling her viewers that it was hacked by Vladimir Putin. She also suggested that Russia was in charge of our federal government and that Donald Trump was a Russian agent. 

