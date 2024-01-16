SEAN HANNITY: Does Rachel Maddow not have any self-awareness at all?

Fox News host Sean Hannity torpedoes "radical" Rachel Maddow’s commentary about former President Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: The 45th president won the state with a historic 30-point margin, getting the most votes of 98 out of 99 Iowa counties.

RACHEL MADDOW DEFENDS MSNBC'S REFUSAL TO AIR TRUMP'S IOWA VICTORY SPEECH: ‘NOT OUT OF SPITE’

As you just heard during his victory speech, Donald Trump struck what was a unifying tone. Uh, but apparently, according to part-time make-believe journalists and full-time left-wing, hate Trump conspiracy theorists like radical Rachel Maddow, Trump's speech was too dangerous for the fragile ears of NBC's loyal viewers. They didn't take any of the speech live. Instead, no, Miss Maddow was lecturing Americans about truth and integrity.

