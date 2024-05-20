Cross examination of Michael Cohen to continue as NY v. Trump trial nears end

Former President Trump’s criminal trial is expected to resume Monday with Michael Cohen on the stand for the third day of cross-examination by defense attorneys.

Cohen, who previously served as Trump’s lawyer and described himself as the former president’s "fixer," is set to take the stand again at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Lower Manhattan.

Cohen, who is said to be Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s "star witness," first took the stand last week, answering questions from New York prosecutors as they seek to make their case against the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified business records 34 times to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.

"I didn't violate any law," Trump said after court on Thursday. "This is a scam."

Trump’s defense attorney, Todd Blanche, began his cross-examination of Cohen on Tuesday, which continued through the day Thursday. Court did not meet Friday so the former president could attend his youngest son Barron Trump’s high school graduation in Palm Beach, Florida.

Court does not meet on Wednesdays.

So far, Cohen has testified that he personally made the $130,000 payment to Daniels using a home equity line of credit in an effort to conceal the payment from his wife. Cohen said he did this because Trump told him to "handle it" and prevent a negative story from coming out ahead of the election.

This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Signman