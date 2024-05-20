Cross examination of Michael Cohen to continue as NY v. Trump trial nears end
Former President Trump's defense team will continue their cross examination of ex-lawyer Michael Cohen in the New York v. Trump criminal trial Monday. The trial is nearing its conclusion, with Cohen being the prosecution's final witness. There were no trial proceedings on Friday due to Trump attending his son Barron's high school graduation.
Former President Trump’s criminal trial is expected to resume Monday with Michael Cohen on the stand for the third day of cross-examination by defense attorneys.
Cohen, who previously served as Trump’s lawyer and described himself as the former president’s "fixer," is set to take the stand again at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Lower Manhattan.
Cohen, who is said to be Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s "star witness," first took the stand last week, answering questions from New York prosecutors as they seek to make their case against the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee.
Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified business records 34 times to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.
"I didn't violate any law," Trump said after court on Thursday. "This is a scam."
Trump’s defense attorney, Todd Blanche, began his cross-examination of Cohen on Tuesday, which continued through the day Thursday. Court did not meet Friday so the former president could attend his youngest son Barron Trump’s high school graduation in Palm Beach, Florida.
Court does not meet on Wednesdays.
So far, Cohen has testified that he personally made the $130,000 payment to Daniels using a home equity line of credit in an effort to conceal the payment from his wife. Cohen said he did this because Trump told him to "handle it" and prevent a negative story from coming out ahead of the election.
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert faced backlash on social media last week for attending former President Donald Trump's trial over her son's legal proceedings.
Her 19-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, faces a litany of charges, including a felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, according to the Rifle Police Department and Garfield County Jail documents. The charges against him span alleged car break-ins in his hometown of Rifle, Colorado, as well as misdemeanors and property thefts.
"I'm in New York City for court with President Trump today," the Colorado Republican wrote on X on May 16. "We are 100% behind him!"
In a separate post on X, Boebert wrote, "I'm curious if I'll encounter Judge Merchan's daughter in court today. She's probably occupied with lucrative contracts from Democrat campaigns nationwide and may not attend. Likely engaged in service for Shifty Schiff once more today..."
When Boebert was reached for comment in February after her son was arrested, she said in a statement , "I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for."
"It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."
Allen Weisselberg is the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. In March, he pleaded guilty to lying under oath during his testimony in the former President Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James.
He admitted to lying under oath on three occasions – depositions in July 2020 and May 2023 and on the witness stand at the trial last October – when he testified that he had little knowledge of how Trump’s Manhattan penthouse came to be valued on his financial statements at nearly three times its actual size.
To avoid violating his probation in a separate tax case, however, Weisselberg agreed to plead guilty only to charges related to his 2020 deposition testimony.
He was sentenced to five months in jail at New York City’s notorious Rikers Island complex.
In Trump’s criminal trial, Weisselberg has been a central figure to the story – but is not expected to testify.
Earlier this week, Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen testified that Weisselberg told him about the payment plan to reimburse him for the payment to Stormy Daniels, and that Cohen and Weisselberg discussed the payment plan in a meeting with Trump.
