Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

‘Veep’ producer assails ‘a—holes’ who compare Kamala Harris to hapless VP on the show

'Surprise surprise, Kamala is a woman of color, and it seems like those people are using it as a simple way of insulting her,' the showrunner said

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Wisconsin voters fired up after VP Harris' first rally as the presumptive Democrat nominee Video

Wisconsin voters fired up after VP Harris' first rally as the presumptive Democrat nominee

Voters in battleground state Wisconsin said they were both 'surprised' and 'excited' to learn VP Harris would become the new presumptive Democrat nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

The executive producer for a political sitcom about a female vice president lashed out at some "a--hole" viewers who have been making unfavorable comparisons between the main character and Vice President Harris.

"Veep" aired on HBO from 2012 to 2019 and starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a comically inept fictional female vice president, Selina Meyer. In recent years, comparisons between the titular character and Harris made headlines from detractors calling out the VP's so-called "word salads." 

"Veep" showrunner David Mandel spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the show’s resurgence of popularity amid Harris’ rise to be the presumptive Democratic nominee.

"So I think it’s a delight that she’s a fan. I love anything that’s positive," he said. "But I get driven crazy when people try to use ‘Veep’ to diminish her. I hate that."

"But there are two types of people doing ‘Veep’ memes right now: There are people really enjoying Selina’s moment of telling her staff that she’s running for president; there’s a joy there that’s fun and nice and celebratory," he added. "And then there are a--holes who are using it differently. Surprise, surprise, Kamala is a woman of color, and it seems like those people are using it as a simple way of insulting her. So I don’t like that part."

Kamala Harris compared to the VP in the HBO comedy "Veep"

Vice President Kamala Harris has been compared numerous times to the main character of the HBO sitcom "Veep." (Kamala Harris photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images | Screenshot of VP Selina Meyer from HBO's Veep screencapped from The DailyShow's YouTube channel)

KAMALA HARRIS HIT WITH ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT OVER BORDER CRISIS, 'MISLEADING' PEOPLE ON BIDEN

While there are two different audiences watching "Veep" amid Harris’ rise, Mandel, who ran the show from 2016 to its finale in 2019, argued that nothing will bridge America’s divide between them anytime soon, expressing no desire to the news outlet to make amends himself.

"I’m not sure we’re going to fix the great divide that’s going on in this country right now. If I meet a Trump supporter, I no longer can agree to disagree. And the flipside is more than mutual. I’m not quite sure she or anyone is going to heal the great divide. However, I am just so excited by the energy right now. It does feel like a new generation in a new, wonderful way. I’m enjoying her; I’m enjoying the second gentleman, Doug. And there is nothing funnier than watching Trump sputter out of control and complain about the money he spent on the first debate." 

FLASHBACK: KAMALA HARRIS COMPARED ICE TO KKK IN SENATE HEARING 

Kamala Harris disembarks Air Force Two as she arrives to campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked early on in the Biden administration with addressing the root causes of mass migration from Central and South America.  (REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/Pool)

HOW WOULD A PRESIDENT HARRIS HANDLE IMMIGRATION, BORDER CRISIS?

He then offered advice to Harris’ team on precisely how she could grill Trump in a presidential debate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"If I am Kamala Harris’ team, I would challenge him to four debates," Mandel said. "She’s raised so much money in the past few days, she should agree to pay for them. And say: Don’t worry Donald, you just show up and answer our questions about the judges you appointed who overturned Roe v. Wade — tell us what you really think about a woman’s choice and a woman’s body."

Harris vows to sign Dem law codifying Roe v. Wade as president Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.