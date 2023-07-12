SEAN HANNITY: FBI Director Christopher Wray should be fired

Fox News host Sean Hannity explained why the FBI has been transformed into an "arm of the Democratic Party" on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: But first, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, Jim Jordan and Congressman Matt Gates, they will be here in a moment with more on today's very explosive hearing on Capitol Hill with the FBI director, Chris Wray, who should be fired and under both Wray and his predecessor, Jim Comey, Mr. Higher Honor, the world's once premier law enforcement agency, has now sadly been transformed into nothing short of an arm of the Democratic Party. They have become politicized and they've become weaponized. The bureau is now rotting from the top down with extreme political bias and based on Wray's non-answers, cavalier attitude today, he seems that he doesn't really care at all. Now, it's now well-established that the FBI put cinderblocks on the scales of the last two presidential elections in our country. In 2016, after detailing a litany of serious crimes, top-secret classified information all over a server. There was no raid of Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua home. No, not at all.

FBI IS ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ PROTECTING THE BIDENS, WRAY TESTIFIES IN HEATED HOUSE JUDICIARY HEARING

James Comey said no reasonable prosecutor, would ever prosecute Hillary Clinton. Remember the 33,000 subpoenaed, deleted emails and destroyed devices? No consequences there either. And at the very same time, the FBI was perpetuating what was the worst Russia collusion, conspiracy theories, all against Donald Trump, all without a shred of evidence. And using that false information, Hillary bought and paid for a dirty Russian dossier, all to defraud a FISA court. And they knew it was a lie from the beginning. And they even offered the author, Christopher Steele, $1,000,000 and he couldn't collect. But they still used that information before that FISA court and that application.

Now, four years later, in 2020, fast forward-- under Christopher Wray, now the FBI director, the FBI continued to float the Russia hoax all while pre-bunking what the FBI knew was a very true Hunter Biden laptop scandal to every big tech company in the country, they did it weekly. They met with big tech companies in the lead-up to that election. They knew the laptop was real. They first had it in December 2019. Then they purposely misled social media companies, telling them they may be victims of a misinformation campaign to shape the outcome of a presidential election. But this is just the tip of the iceberg.