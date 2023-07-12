FBI is ‘absolutely not’ protecting the Bidens, Wray testifies in heated House hearing

FBI Director Christopher Wray insisted Wednesday that the bureau is "absolutely not" protecting the Biden family, amid allegations that the investigation into Hunter Biden was influenced by politics and that prosecutorial decisions were made to shield President Biden and his son.

Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday to testify on the good work of the FBI, and deny any alleged politicization within the bureau.

Despite that denial, Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, laid out in his opening statement the bureau’s efforts to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story; target conservatives; and more.

Jordan, R-Ohio, said he is committed to stopping the "weaponization of the government against the American people," and slammed the "double standard that exists now in our justice system."

The sentiment of a "double standard" of justice was prominent throughout the hearing, as GOP members pointed to the FBI’s handling of investigations related to the Bidens compared to the probe into former President Trump.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., pointed to allegations leveled against the Justice Department by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, who said steps were taken throughout the years-long Hunter Biden probe to protect him and limit any questioning related to President Biden.

Gaetz referred to a specific WhatsApp message to a Chinese energy executive in which Hunter Biden seems to indicate he is "sitting here with" his father, Joe Biden, threatening the executive that he and his father would "forever hold a grudge" if a deal was not complete, and warning that the executive would "regret not following" his "direction."

"You seem deeply uncurious about it, don’t you?" Gaetz said. "Almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?"

"Absolutely not," Wray replied. "The FBI has no interest."

IRS whistleblowers have alleged that federal prosecutors blocked lines of questioning related to Joe Biden, despite having evidence that could point to the president's knowledge or involvement in his son's business dealings.

Whistleblowers said the FBI had the laptop in its possession in December 2019 and knew ahead of the 2020 presidential election that it contained "credible" evidence as part of the Hunter Biden probe. Despite that, the FBI still allegedly worked with social media companies to suppress stories about the laptop.

Lawmakers have also been demanding answers from the FBI on what it did with information contained in a key FD-1023 form, alleging a criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the FBI to turn over the document for Congress to review, but the FBI did not comply. Instead, the FBI made accommodations to bring a redacted version of the document to a secure setting on Capitol Hill for lawmakers on that committee to review. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress for not complying with the subpoena.

The document in question details allegations made by a top executive of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings to a "highly-credible" FBI confidential human source. The executive alleged that he paid $5 million to Joe Biden and $5 million to Hunter Biden in exchange for influence over policy decisions.

Federal prosecutors and agents on the team investigating Hunter Biden were briefed on that FBI form, but lawmakers in both the House and Senate are questioning if the FBI ever investigated the claims.

Ahead of Wray’s testimony, an FBI official told Fox News Digital that lawmakers on the committee are taking issue with "prosecutorial decisions," but stressed that those decisions are "not made by the FBI, but, rather, the Department of Justice." That official stressed that the FBI is focused on gathering facts, and not involved in charging decisions.

The Justice Department last month announced that the president’s son had entered a plea agreement that will likely keep him out of jail. Hunter Biden is set to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, and to one charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Whistleblowers and those familiar with the investigation say more charges were warranted. Hunter Biden is set to make his first court appearance on July 26.

Meanwhile, Jordan has called on key FBI and DOJ officials involved in the Hunter Biden investigation to appear before the committee for transcribed interviews related to that probe. Those interviews have yet to be scheduled.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.