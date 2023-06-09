Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: There is a different set of standards for Trump and his supporters

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Sean Hannity compared Trump's indictment for alleged mishandling of classified information to the previous alleged mishandling of classified documents by both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden and how they were investigated on "Hannity."

TRUMP AIDE INDICTED IN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS INVESTIGATION

SEAN HANNITY: So given today's news, I guess there are two sets of laws, one for Clinton, one for Biden, one for Democrats and other high profile liberal Democrats, and another whole set of standards as it applies to Donald Trump, his supporters, any other conservative 

When you're a Democrat or a Trump hater, guess what? You could just say oops and all is forgiven. It's that simple. Or in case of Joe Biden, you can just lie. For example, Biden swore that he never once spoke to his son or his brother or family about his shady foreign business deals. 

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on April 27, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

That's a complete lie. We've proven that over and over again. In fact, Biden was pictured with numerous Hunter business partners, including a fellow Burisma board member. 

