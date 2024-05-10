Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The Democratic Party is so terrified of its own members

Democrats are worried about convention protests, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Democratic Party for radical ideas on the 2024 campaign trail on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals how Democrats are worried about protesters outside of the 2024 Democratic Convention Friday on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Your Democratic Party, full of radicals, is so terrified of their own members. According to a report from Politico, "Joe Biden's top advisers are worried the Democratic Convention could erupt in protest. So, they're now pushing to move it semi-online." What? An online convention in 2024? That's kind of pathetic, don't you think? 

NY POST EDITORIAL BOARD SCOLDS BIDEN FOR TELLING ‘A LIE A MINUTE’ DURING ‘FANTASYLAND’ CNN INTERVIEW 

Think of the slogan here: "The Democratic Party, where our core voters are so hostile that in-person meetings are too risky." Now, of course, top Democrats are worried about protests and disruptions from the wannabe communists, their radical base, in their party. They're also worried about the optics of police clashing with their own extreme voters outside the convention.  

Now, this week, in a desperate ploy to appease the pro-Hamas wing of his party, Joe Biden completely abandoned Israel and surrendered in the war on terrorism and abandoned all the American hostages and Israeli hostages in Gaza. He's already blocking weapons shipments and planning to further penalize Israel if they finish the job against terrorists of Hamas. By the way, wait a minute, Joe Biden withholding aid that was passed by Congress, unless Israel does what he wants? Oh, that sounds like a quid and a pro and a quo. Yeah, Republicans are talking now about impeachment.  

