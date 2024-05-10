SEAN HANNITY: The Democratic Party is so terrified of its own members

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals how Democrats are worried about protesters outside of the 2024 Democratic Convention Friday on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Your Democratic Party , full of radicals, is so terrified of their own members. According to a report from Politico, "Joe Biden's top advisers are worried the Democratic Convention could erupt in protest. So, they're now pushing to move it semi-online." What? An online convention in 2024? That's kind of pathetic, don't you think?



Think of the slogan here: "The Democratic Party, where our core voters are so hostile that in-person meetings are too risky." Now, of course, top Democrats are worried about protests and disruptions from the wannabe communists, their radical base, in their party. They're also worried about the optics of police clashing with their own extreme voters outside the convention.

