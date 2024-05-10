NY Post editorial board scolds Biden for telling ‘a lie a minute’ during ‘fantasyland’ CNN interview

President Biden told a staggering number of whoppers when he spoke to CNN’s Erin Burnett this week, the New York Post wrote in a savage editorial this week.

The Post’s editorial board accused Biden of telling a "lie a minute" in an editorial featuring an image of the president morphing into Pinocchio.

The White House has come under pressure from news outlets, specifically The New York Times, for a lack of sit-down interviews with journalists willing to ask tough questions.

"Wednesday’s chat with CNN’s Erin Burnett shows why. In a brief 17 minutes, Biden told 15 lies — nearly a lie a minute," the editorial board wrote. "From whoppers about the economy to prevarications on Israel, Biden spun a fantasyland of a presidency that voters know is false."

The Post then listed the 15 alleged lies, starting with Biden’s claim that he created over 15 million jobs as president.

"Biden’s favorite falsehood, told over and over and over again no matter how many fact-checks call him out," the editorial board wrote.

"He took office at the tail end of a pandemic that blew a hole in the economy, when lockdown policies wholeheartedly endorsed by Democrats took people out of the office and onto COVID stimulus checks," it continued. "He ‘created’ nothing — after the introduction of the vaccine, people returned to the workforce. If anything, Biden’s policies slowed the recovery — it took until July 2022 for the US economy to regain all the jobs lost due to the pandemic."

The Post’s editorial board accused Biden of lying about former President Trump losing more jobs than he created, which it called a "corollary lie."

Trump didn’t ‘lose’ jobs; he was president during a global pandemic. And liberals were thrilled to put people on government checks and shut down the world during COVID. They cannot argue that the job market would have been any different in 2020 under a Democrat," the editorial board wrote.

Next up was Biden’s claim that Trump would make Medicare more expensive. As the Post pointed out, the presumptive GOP nominee has actually said the opposite.

The Post also accused Biden of lying about the federal tax rate for billionaires, the economy, polling data, "corporate greed" impacting costs, how much money Americans have to spend, taxes, and even Israel. But the "lie of the night" was when the president claimed inflation was 9% when he took office, according to the Post.

"Biden continues to pretend that the US was in terrible shape when he took office, when it was already on the rebound — thanks to Trump’s Warp Speed project that vaccinated people quickly against COVID. Inflation was a measly 1.4% in January 2021. Then Biden went on a first-year drunken-sailor spending spree, and inflation skyrocketed," the editorial board wrote.

Biden also suggested that world leaders tell him he’s got to defeat Trump because democracy is at stake."

"Are other world leaders really pulling Biden aside after his nap and saying ‘democracy is at stake’ if he loses? Give us a break," the Post’s editorial board wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.