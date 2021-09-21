Hannity: This may be the worst broken promise by an American president in my lifetime

Sean Hannity called out President Joe Biden Monday for the 'abandoned' Americans and U.S. allies in Afghanistan. With those still left "behind enemy lines," Hannity went on to argue that Biden's blunder was "maybe the worst broken promise" the Fox News host has seen in his lifetime.

SEAN HANNITY: During his inaugural address, Joe Biden, he vowed to unite America, bring us all together. We have a brand new Fox News poll out. A vast majority of you, the American people believe he has done the exact opposite. 54 percent of Americans think the country is less united under Biden. You think? This is just one of many broken promises from the president. Maybe the worst I've seen in my lifetime, leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan after promising George Stephanopoulos, no, we'll stay as long as it takes.

Now, these abandoned Americans, reportedly in hiding. Why? Because the Taliban is conducting mass killings all over the country. And by the way, the so-called professional and business-like Taliban, as the Biden administration likes to define them, they just closed the Ministry for Women's Affairs and they told female government employees in Kabul, stay home. And by the way, schools, they're closed now for girls. Day 37, Americans and our allies that we promised to get out if this day ever came, abandoned behind enemy lines to die and rot in hell on earth. And Joe hardly talks about it.

