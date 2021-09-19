Biden's beach trip while Americans stuck in Afghanistan 'an embarrassment,' Cotton says

EXCLUSIVE: Senator Tom Cotton , R-Ark., laid into President Biden for spending his weekend at the beach while Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan .

Cotton campaigned in Iowa this weekend on behalf of Republicans in the Hawkeye State, where he sat down with Fox News for an exclusive interview that touched on Afghanistan, the border crisis, the 2024 election and more.

The president's weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware is "adding embarrassment" to "humiliation," Cotton said.

HANNITY: BIDEN NEEDS TO END REHOBOTH BEACH VACATION AMID CRISES: ‘GET OFF HIS A-- AND GET TO WORK’

"I think it's an embarrassment. Simply adding embarrassment to the humiliation of Joe Biden’s reckless abandonment of Americans in Afghanistan," the Republican senator said.

"He made a decision to get our troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, which he thought was a politically symbolic date," Cotton continued. "But it was a tactically disastrous date right in the middle of the fighting season as the Taliban had geared up to fight again."

BIDEN BREAKS PROMISE TO ‘STAY’ IN AFGHANISTAN UNTIL EVERY AMERICAN EVACUATED

"And the symbolism turned out to be the Taliban flag flying over what once was the American embassy," the senator added.

Cotton also charged Biden with "adding insult to that injury by breaking his word" to the Americans who are currently "stranded" in Afghanistan after the military left before evacuating them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To say nothing of all the green card holders and their families, and Afghans who served alongside our troops, and who were vetted and approved to immigrate to America – who were left behind in Afghanistan, as well – while he also brought, apparently, thousands of Afghans who had no discernible connection to America or no right to immigrate here under our laws," Cotton said.

The White House declined to comment on the senator’s criticism of the administration's deadly Afghanistan withdrawal that saw 13 American service members killed in a Kabul suicide bombing last month.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.