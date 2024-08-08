Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Almost anyone in the state-run media mob is a Harris supporter

Kamala "barely does one event per day," Hannity says

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' relationship with the press on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the media’s coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: If Kamala wants to silence critics, well, she could step up to the podium, answer questions for an hour. Most everyone in the state-run media mob is a Harris supporter.  

So, there's really nothing stopping her. It's not like she's busy fixing the border or stopping inflation or lowering energy prices. She hasn't lifted a finger to reduce violent crime, gas prices through the roof, or finding a solution to wars overseas. 

Like Joe Biden, she barely does one event per day. The rest of the day, she's hiding in the equivalent of Joe Biden's basement, and they're covering for her like they did for Biden in 2020. Yet, for some reason, grinning from ear to ear. 

