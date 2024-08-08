CNN mocked for article accusing Trump campaign of trying to 'goad' Harris into doing an interview

A CNN report was ridiculed on Thursday for arguing that the Trump-Vance campaign was trying to "goad" Vice President Harris into speaking with reporters as a way to "trip" her up.

"In another front of its emerging offensive against Harris, the Trump campaign cranked up pressure on the vice president to do a major media interview, apparently hoping to goad her into a forum in which she’s historically been more vulnerable than when delivering scripted speeches," the article said.

"In this light, Trump’s pledge to hold a news conference on Thursday looks like an attempt to create a contrast with the vice president," the report said, adding that an unscripted appearance for Harris would be a risk.

"Harris, especially early in her vice presidency, sometimes waffled in interviews and unscripted moments, and the Trump campaign clearly sees this as a potential way to slow her strong start," it said. "But with the Democratic National Convention looming in less than two weeks, there seems little incentive yet for the Harris camp to take any risks, especially since Democrats can argue for now at least that the vice president has been spending her time frantically building a new campaign and hurriedly seeking a running mate."

Commentators on social media mocked CNN for appearing to run interference for Harris.

Executive producer Maxim Lott mocked CNN’s wording with apparent sarcasm, "CNN's lead story ... the Trump campaign has a devious new plan ... trying to goad Harris into a trap known as a ‘major media interview.’"

"If you're ‘historically vulnerable’ doing a media interview, maybe you shouldn't be the person responsible for negotiating with hostile foreign leaders?" RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway suggested.

While NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham joked, "Can't CNN interview her while they massage her feet?"

RealClearInvestigations editor-at-large Benjamin Weingarten argued, "The Media is The Regime's PR arm."

"What’s pathetic is that the media isn’t relentlessly doing it to her themselves, and calling her to task for running a heretofore vapid campaign. That used to be their job," former GOP lawmaker Ryan Costello wrote.

Charlie Harper, founder of GeorgiaPol.com, wrote, "It is amazing that the National Press/White House Press Corps are not demanding a sitting VP and nominee for President take their questions, but also are running interference to project any demand that she answer questions as a partisan plot."

"The woman who wants to be leader of the free world is too fragile to take questions from a sycophantic American press," Acton Institute Anthony Sacramone wrote. "So who's going to protect her from China, Russia, Iran, and our allies? Who tells them it's sexist/racist to ask rude policy questions?"

On Thursday afternoon, Harris finally took questions from reporters after 18 days of avoiding the media. She spent less than two minutes talking to the press.