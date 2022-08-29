Sean Hannity: This is what the FBI has been reduced to

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how the FBI relied on "speculative news articles" to justify their raid on former President Trump and how they "accidentally seized privileged documents from the president's home" on "Hannity."

GREGG JARRETT: MERRICK GARLAND MUZZLED HIS VOICE WITH BLACK INK

SEAN HANNITY: Despite heavy redactions from the DOJ in the affidavit, we can now see that the FBI relied on speculative news articles to justify their raid. This is insanity. This is what the FBI has now been reduced to, quoting America's abusively corrupt and biased news media and remember, which was a raid in search of documents requested by bureaucrats at the National Archives. As the Wall Street Journal put it, quote, the Mar a Lago affidavit. That's all there is. The redacted 38 pages. Add to the evidence that the FBI search was really all about a dispute over documents.

In an op-ed, Brock declared that the DOJ has no case against President Trump. And now we're learning the FBI, quote, "accidentally seized privileged documents from the president's home" during their fishing expedition, including attorney-client material that law enforcement is prohibited from ever viewing. In other words, a very clear violation of the Fourth Amendment. That's why you don't have broad, sweeping warrants like this one are signed off by a magistrate that hates Trump, loves Obama, and already once recused himself from a case involving Donald Trump.

But the DOJ, the FBI, they don't want a special master to review this case as requested by President Trump's attorneys. Instead, they simply want us to trust them. They already read it all anyway. They've had enough time, including material of President Trump's that was an attorney-client privilege.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: