SEAN HANNITY: After McCarthy's ousting, uncertainty reigns supreme on Capitol Hill

FOX News host Sean Hannity reacts to Kevin McCarthy being stripped of his title as Speaker of the House and the political ramifications that will follow with "uncertainty reigning supreme."

SEAN HANNITY: History on Capitol Hill tonight – eight Republican lawmakers joining all 208 House Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, the first time in our nation's history. And McCarthy will not seek the speakership again. Now, sources telling me at this hour, some House Republicans have been in contact with and have started an effort to draft former President Donald Trump to be the next speaker. And I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term if necessary, if it's needed… Now this all went down after a motion to vacate was put forward by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, citing trust issues because of a recent bipartisan resolution, a C.R. to fund the government through mid-November, and a lack of action on a number of bills, appropriations bills.

GOP LAWMAKERS FLOAT TRUMP FOR HOUSE SPEAKER AFTER MCCARTHY'S OUSTING

…

But the question is this. And every conservative, every Republican needs to be asking this tonight, was this the best strategic and tactical approach at this moment? Now, there were very, very viable alternatives, plans put together by Freedom Caucus members, people like Congressman Chip Roy, who will join us tonight, and Byron Donalds and Scott Perry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP