Scorsese closes 'The Saints' with the story of Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint

Carlo Acutis used websites and social media to spread faith before dying at 15 from leukemia

By Max Bacall Fox News
Carlo Acutis' modern day miracle spotlighted in story of first millennial saint

The final installment of Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' season two showcases the life and canonization of the Catholic church's first millennial saint, St. Carlo Acutis, on Fox Nation.

The story of the first millennial saint, dubbed "God’s Influencer" for his use of the internet to spread his faith, is spotlighted in the final installment of season two of Martin Scorsese's "The Saints."

The episode will air Sunday, December 7, exclusively on Fox Nation.

Also called the "Influencer Saint," the young Carlo Acutis built websites to document Eucharistic miracles and Marian apparitions, using social media to evangelize before passing away from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15.

Acutis' mother, Antonia Salzano, was "far away" from the Catholic Church, having been raised in a non-religious household, she told Fox News Digital in an April interview.

Martin Scorsese's "The Saints" explores the story of Carlo Acutis, dubbed the "Influencer Saint," who died at age 15 in 2006.

It wasn't until Carlo was 5 years old that a beloved priest who had "the discernment of the spirit" told Antonia that her son would grow up to be someone special.

MARTIN SCORSESE RETURNS TO FOX NATION THIS FALL WITH POWERFUL NEW SEASON OF 'THE SAINTS'

Carlo took a special interest in theology. He and Antonia attended daily mass together. After Carlo died, Antonia saw him in a dream, when he announced that he would one day be canonized.

This prediction came true years later, on September 7, 2025. Then, four years after Carlo's passing, he visited his mother again.

The story of Carlo Acutis, who used websites and social media to spread his Catholic faith before dying of leukemia at age 15, concludes season two of Martin Scorsese's "The Saints." (Fox Nation)

"When Carlo died, I was 39 years old, and then I started to try to have other children. I said, 'I'm still young, maybe I can try, no?' [But] the children didn't arrive. Then I had started on my practice to adopt a child, but in Italy, it's very difficult. I had lost all my hopes to have children by myself," Antonia said.

In the dream, Carlo told Antonia she would become a mother again. She became pregnant one month later. Her twins, Francesca and Michele, would share a due date on the anniversary of Carlo's death.

MARTIN SCORSESE EXPLORES SAINT PETER'S JOURNEY FROM FISHERMAN TO FAITH LEADER IN NEW EPISODE OF 'THE SAINTS'

"Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" focuses on figures who shaped Christianity around the world. Season two begins with the story of St. Patrick and ends with accounts of Carlo's modern-day miracles.

Saint Carlo Acutis

Francesca Scorsese’s episode of "The Saints" tells the story of the newly canonized Saint Carlo Acutis, the boy dubbed "God’s Influencer."  (FOX News Media)

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated second season, Fox Nation and the legendary Scorsese hosted a premiere at the Whitby Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where Carlo's episode first aired.

The final episode of season two was directed by Scorsese's own daughter, Francesca. More episodes are expected next Easter.

At the season two premiere, Francesca Scorsese discussed her episode and the life of Carlo Acutis.

"He spread his faith through his websites, and social media is a very scary place, and it can be very dark, you know? And I think it's interesting that he sort of used it as a way for good and to inspire," she said.

