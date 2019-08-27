Scaramucci: Officials should consider removing Trump through 25th Amendment

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Tuesday that President Trump's advisers could have a good case if they try to use what he called "full-blown insanity" as a reason to oust him from the Oval Office.

Radio host Bill Press had asked Scaramucci about whether he agreed with Trump critic George Conway's assessment that Cabinet officials should consider the 25th Amendment -- the constitutional provision outlining, in part, how to transfer power to the vice president.

“A thousand percent,” Scaramucci said, as The Hill reported. "I don’t understand how elected public servants of the longest-standing Republican democracy in existing world history, a 243-year-old Republican democracy, could have this sort of full-blown insanity on display and not act."

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of Cabinet officials to declare the president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

The Mooch's comments came as the continued his running effort to raise questions about the president's actions and stability.

"I think the guy is losing it, mentally," he said during an interview with Vanity Fair. "He has declining mental faculties; he’s becoming more petulant; he’s becoming more impetuous."

Conway, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, similarly pushed for the president to undergo psychological testing earlier this month. "Now @realDonaldTrump independently suffers from personality disorders that render him unfit, but he also clearly needs a full battery of tests for deteriorating mental capacity," he tweeted.

While many Democrats and media figures have raised questions about Trump's mental health, the president has insisted he's a "stable genius." His press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, also responded to Scaramucci's claim by saying that the ex-White House official, who served for less than a week and a half, seemed to be suffering from hurt feelings.

Questions seemed to resurface after the president joked that he was "the chosen one" for tackling trade issues with China, and for tweeting a radio host's quote describing him as the "king of Israel."

Trump responded by deriding the media for not acknowledging the intended humor of the moment.

"I was smiling as I looked up and around. The MANY reporters with me were smiling also. They knew the TRUTH...And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah," he tweeted.