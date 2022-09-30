Sanibel, Florida mayor says town decimated by Hurricane Ian: 'The perfect storm we hoped we'd never see'

Sanibel, Florida Mayor Holly Smith said Hurricane Ian turned into the perfect storm she hoped she would never see in her lifetime. Now, her community is trying to recover from the unprecedented situation without direct access to mainland Florida.

Hurricane Ian collapsed part of the Sanibel Causeway, which connects the island to the mainland.

"We’re cut off," she said by phone on "America’s Newsroom" Friday.

Smith told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that the biggest priority is search and rescue. She said first responders started doing wellness checks early Thursday morning after the worst of the storm passed.

IAN BEFORE AND AFTER: VIDEOS SHOW FLORIDA DEVASTATION IN FORT MYERS, SANIBEL ISLAND

"We did everything that we could to prepare. Everything we could to get the word out to please evacuate," she said.

She said an estimated 200 households remained on Sanibel Island during Hurricane Ian, but that number is growing as officials hear from more people who need assistance.

"We don’t know the number of people and pets that were in those residences. We’re getting that information as it comes through," she said.

Smith said the situation is complex, as structural teams are set to assess damage in the coming days.

Gov. DeSantis confirmed Thursday that the Sanibel Causeway is "not passable" due to the damage. He said a "structural rebuild" is required for both the causeway and the nearby Pine Island Bridge.

Smith said she spoke to DeSantis on the phone, and, fortunately, she said he is thinking "several steps ahead."

DeSantis provided details on the states’ "monumental" recovery effort to Fox News Thursday.

"We’re running helicopters, both Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters, into those barrier islands, rescuing residents who are there," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith said Sanibel’s recovery will be long-term even with state and federal assistance.

"We are going to have the full support, but this is going to be a long road," she said.