Sandals Bahamas deaths: Dr. Baden says carbon monoxide poisoning 'most likely' cause

Three American tourists were found dead at a Bahamas Sandals resort last week, and another remains hospitalized, as officials continue to piece together answers for the mysterious deaths.

Fox News contributor and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden revealed Tuesday what he believes caused the deaths on "America's Newsroom."

"The most likely cause of these kind of deaths and illnesses is carbon monoxide," Dr. Baden told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. "Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, doesn't cause many symptoms except vomiting and not feeling well."

"There's carbon dioxide getting into those apartments, maybe through some construction work that interfered with the heating or ventilation system," he continued.

The autopsies are underway for Michael Phillips, 68, Robbie Phillips, 65 of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida who were found at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma.

Donnis Chiarella, who is Vincent’s wife, is hospitalized in Miami and is in stable condition.

"Carbon monoxide kills by attaching to the red blood cells and preventing the red blood cells from picking up oxygen," Dr. Baden said. "And that causes brain problems and confusion and death if it's long enough."

Dr. Baden explained how carbon monoxide can travel through the ventilation system, and can spread throughout the room creating a dire situation quickly without adequate oxygen.

"The smoke detectors are invaluable," he said.

The son of Vincent and Donnis Chiarella, Austin Chiarella, told ABC News his mother woke up during the incident and couldn't move. Officials claim the bodies showed signs of "convulsion."