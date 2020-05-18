Investigation into Russia probe origins reaching 'tipping point,' says former top Trump adviser

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland said that she believes that the U.S. is reaching a "tipping point" in the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

"It's a tipping point that the bureaucracy reaches because there are some decent people there somewhere," she said on Fox Nation's "Deep Dive" on Monday. "As more and more documents are declassified... the more information that comes out, the more will come out because other people will step forward."

Last month, a review ordered by Attorney General William Barr revealed FBI notes and emails which raised allegations that the FBI mishandled their investigation into Trump's then-national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn.

The Justice Department ultimately dropped their prosecution of Flynn. McFarland has previously alleged, and in this new interview she detailed in-depth, how FBI agents used similarly questionable tactics against her.

"They targeted a group of people, particularly General Flynn and myself because they knew that our first act of business was to analyze and reform the intelligence community," she said on "Deep Dive."

"We were collateral damage. They really didn't care about me or even Flynn. They wanted to get to President Trump and stop his revolution in its tracks because President Trump wanted to do away with the swamp and they were the swamp," she argued.

On Monday, Barr said that the DOJ's probe into the origins of the Russia investigation is looking at "potentially criminality," while observing that not every instance of misconduct is "necessarily a federal crime."

Barr also said that he does not expect a "criminal investigation" into former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden

McFarland, whose remarks were recorded before Barr spoke on Monday, said that this may be the last opportunity to confront Washington corruption.

"I do think that this time it may it could well be different," she said. "If it's not different this time, it'll never change. Then the bad guys, the swamp, they've won and we might as well all pack it in.

"A big part of it is because President Trump -- he's just, he's tough as nails. He's not afraid of anybody. Bill Barr isn't afraid of anybody. And I think that they figure that it's either now or never, if not now, when and if not by them, who.

"That's why it's so important to reelect President Trump," she concluded, "Otherwise, this stuff just gets buried again and [it will] never see the light of day."

