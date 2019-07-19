Rush Limbaugh: I hope AOC, Ilhan Omar and other 'wacko' Democrats keep talking

Radio host Rush Limbaugh said on "Fox & Friends" that he hopes the so-called "squad," specifically Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar keep talking ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Limbaugh said the Democrats refuse to debate issues with Republicans and are instead calling President Trump a racist and holding impeachment votes. He said Democrats try to "destroy" and "marginalize" conservatives, with the mainstream media's help.

"There wasn't even a reason to impeach, they were just impeaching to do it. I say let them continue, I hope they continue to illustrate how wacko, how morally bankrupt and substantively bankrupt they are. That's why I hope Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez keep talking," he said.

WILL OMAR AND TLAIB GET OK TO VISIT ISRAEL? IT MAY BE ALL UP TO NETANYAHU

Limbaugh said the president is succeeding in presenting the progressive congresswomen as the face of the Democratic Party heading into next year's election.

Trump continued his feud with Omar in tweets Friday morning, denouncing the media for becoming "crazed" over his supporters chanting "send her back" at a North Carolina rally Wednesday night after he criticized the Somali-born congresswoman.

TRUMP DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM 'SEND HER BACK' CHANT: 'I DISAGREE WITH IT'

Trump referred to footage of Omar returning home to Minnesota, where she was greeted by hundreds of supporters carrying placards at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Trump claimed the whole scene was orchestrated.

“They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history!” he tweeted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Omar on Thursday said Trump is using “fascist” rhetoric and told supporters she would continue to be Trump’s “nightmare.”

“His nightmare is seeing the beautiful mosaic fabric of our country welcome someone like me as their member of Congress,” Omar said. “We are going to continue being a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us.”

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.