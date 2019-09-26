Rudy Giuliani blasts 'bitter' Romney over response to Trump-Ukraine case

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani slammed Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for what he called a weak response to the Ukraine phone call whistleblower's complaint against President Trump.

Giuliani said Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle" that Romney -- the 2012 Republican presidential nominee -- is still upset he lost his election, while Trump won his own White House bid -- as he rejected the former Massachusetts' governor's reaction to the Ukraine news.

On Sunday, Romney tweeted, "If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out."

MITT ROMNEY CALLS FOR 'FACTS TO COME OUT' AFTER UKRAINE SCANDAL

Giuliani dismissed Romney's concern.

"I don't know, maybe he is as confused about this as he was when [CNN debate moderator] Candy Crowley contradicted him and his campaign fell apart," Giuliani said.

At a 2012 debate with then-President Barack Obama in Hempstead, N.Y., Romney questioned whether Obama had called the Benghazi attack an "act of terror" rather than "spontaneous" violence that grew out of a protest against an anti-Islam video. Crowley then intervened: "He did in fact, sir ... call it an act of terror."

However, after the debate, Crowley conceded that Mitt Romney was "right" on the broader point -- that the administration for days insisted it was a spontaneous act.

"He was right in the main. I just think he picked the wrong word," she said at the time.

On "The Ingraham Angle," Giuliani continued in his reaction to Romney's tweet.

"I wouldn't count on him. And he's bitter about Donald Trump."

"Look, Mitt, Trump did what you couldn't do. Trump has an ability to relate to people -- you don't," he said.