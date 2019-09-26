Donna Brazile gives message to Karl Rove on Dems' impeachment push

Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile weighed in on the Democrats' push for impeachment following Thursday's latest chapter in the Trump-Ukraine controversy, and a claim from Karl Rove, the former adviser to President George W. Bush, that impeachment would be a losing battle for her party.

"This is a concern for all Americans and, I think, the reason why it is that we should not allow anyone outside the United States to meddle in, you know, participate and or even try to demonstrate any 'interest' in helping one side or the another," Brazil argued on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"So, the issue here is, you know, should we allow anyone to put their personal political interests above the national interests of the country? That is what is at heart."

A whistleblower complaint was released to the public Thursday, alleging that President Trump used the "power of his office to solicit interference" from Ukraine in the 2020 election -- and that White House officials subsequently tried to "lock down" records of that phone call.

Martha MacCallum also brought up the comments from Rove, saying Democrats were congratulating themselves but would soon find that impeachment was a "loser."

"Let me just tell Karl Rove, we did not want this issue. Nobody wants this issue. The president created this mess, we didn't create this mess," Brazile said, defending Democrats for pursuing impeachment.

Brazile warned there was more at stake than just politics.

"This should not be about a political horse race. This should be about the future of our democracy," Brazile said.

