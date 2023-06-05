Ron DeSantis doubts Trump can win in 2024: Voters would 'probably default' to Biden again

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Monday to address why he believes he has a better chance than former President Trump to defeat President Biden next year. DeSantis said if 2024 is a rematch of 2020, voters will "probably default" to Biden.

RON DESANTIS: I think that there's a lot of voters who just aren't going to vote for him, who don't like Biden. And you realize the country is going in the wrong direction, but they're not going to go there. And I think that in 2016, the voters that disliked both Trump and Hillary, they sided with Trump. I think in 2020 and '24. It will be that they dislike both, but they would probably default to Biden. So I think that they want a vehicle to go forward. But I think he's got some issues with a state like Georgia, for example. You know, when they ran the Herschel Walker race, the Democrat in the runoff, they were just running ads in the Atlanta suburbs showing Trump endorsing Walker. The Democrats were running that because they knew that that would cause some of those suburban voters to vote for their candidate. But at the end of the day, I think we have a great track record in Florida of reaching voters who had traditionally not voted Republican. I mean, when we're winning over 60% of Hispanics when we're winning independents by 18 percentage points, and we're winning Miami-Dade County by double digits, that shows that strong leadership can attract people. And at the end of the day, we've had three substandard election cycles in a row as Republicans. I think it's right for us to bring new people into the party. But you've got to have that vision, and you got to convert on it. We've shown an ability to do that in Florida like few others have.

Trump, who launched his third straight White House campaign last November, is the current commanding front-runner in the polls, according to a Fox News poll last month.

Former president Donald Trump maintained his lead with 53% support among GOP primary voters nationally, and Ron DeSantis once again came in second at 20%. Last month, it was 53-21%. Since February, Trump has gained 10 points and DeSantis has lost 8.

The next tier includes Mike Pence at 5%, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy both at 4%, and Liz Cheney and Tim Scott at 2% apiece. Greg Abbott, Kristi Noem, Chris Sununu, and Glenn Youngkin receive 1%, while Chris Christie, Larry Elder, Asa Hutchinson, and Francis Suarez are at less than 1% each.