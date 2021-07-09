Youth baseball coach killed in road rage shooting: MN police chief decries 'tragic, senseless' violence

Police Chief Erik Fadden gave an update Friday on the investigation into the road rage murder of a father and youth baseball coach, who was shot and killed in Plymouth, Minnesota.

In an interview on "America’s Newsroom," the Plymouth police chief described the scene as one of the most tragic things he’d seen in his career.

"In my short time as a police chief with my 20-year career in policing here in the Twin Cities metro area, this was one of the more tragic and senseless things that I have had to witness in my time as a police officer," Fadden told Trace Gallagher and Dana Perino.

Jay Boughton, 56, was driving Tuesday night on Highway 169 with his teenage son when someone in another vehicle opened fire. A bullet hit Boughton, and he lost control of his car.

His son initiated CPR until an ambulance arrived. Boughton died later at the hospital.

"There are no words to describe what happened that night," Fadden said. "Our hearts go out to the family."

A manhunt is now underway for the unknown suspect who appeared to open fire from a light-colored SUV. Police believe there had been an altercation between Boughton and the other driver before the shooting.

Fadden said that while there is no single reason he has seen for the increase in violence and crime, there has been a change in attitudes toward police.

"We do see an increase in the street racing, an increase in just general lack of cooperation and people really just not respecting our officers."

He said the unrest in big cities is beginning to affect his community.

"There is a trickle-down effect from the downtown area in Minneapolis. We do see that ripple effect here."

Fadden’s advice for drivers who get involved in road rage: Let it go.

"If you think something like that is escalating, just take the next exit," he said. "It's just not worth it."

"Someone lost their life for really no reason."

Boughton coached his son's local AAU baseball team

Fox News’ Mike Lugnariello contributed to this report.