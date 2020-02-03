Reps. Jordan and Meadows speak ahead of closing arguments in Trump's 'no merit' impeachment trial

Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, both members of President Trump's impeachment team, spoke on “Fox & Friends” --ahead of Monday’s closing arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump--with the North Carolina Republican congressman saying the case had no merit.

“When you have a bipartisan vote against impeachment in the House and you have a bipartisan acquittal, it shows that, indeed, there was no merits [sic] to this case and we've got to stop this from ever being an impact on not only this president but any future president,” Meadows, R-N.C., said on Monday. “But I'm optimistic that there will be a bipartisan acquittal.”

Jordan, R-Ohio, reacted on Monday to Adam Schiff’s day-old comments in which the California Democrat he said he believes his party proved its case against President Trump and that there was nothing they could have done differently.

“Remember he's the one who told us that we look forward to hearing from the whistleblower, he's the one who told us that he had no contact with the whistleblower,” Jordan said. “How many times has Adam Schiff misled the American people in this four-month ordeal that our country has had to live through?

FINAL TRUMP IMPEACHMENT VOTE TEED UP FOR NEXT WEEK AFTER GOP BLOCKS DEM EFFORT FOR NEW WITNESSES

“So he can say what he wants, but the American people see it for what it is,” he continued.

The comments from Jordan and Meadows come two days after the GOP-led Senate blocked new witnesses from testifying at the president's impeachment trial. A deal struck with Democrats to delay the impeachment vote until Wednesday sets up a wild week ahead in politics.

House Democratic impeachment managers and Trump’s defense are returning to the Senate chamber Monday to make their closing arguments and, the next day, senators will give floor speeches on whether or not Trump should be impeached -- just hours before the commander in chief arrives at the Capitol to deliver his State of the Union address.

Less than 24 hours after the speech, the impeachment trial will resume on Wednesday, when the Senate will give Trump an all-but-certain acquittal on two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

SCHIFF ON SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: NOTHING DEMS COULD HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY

“Jim and I, we were in every single deposition," Meadows said on “Fox & Friends." "If you really looked at the facts they wouldn't have impeached him at all and it wouldn't have gone to the Senate, but he [President Trump] needs to call it out for what it is, politics, and hopefully we can get back to really focusing on what matters.”

Jordan said Democrats “never expected what was going to play out” during the impeachment trial.

“You go back to September 24th, when she [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] announced they were going to do this impeachment investigation, they would have never predicted that every single Republican in the House would vote against it, one Democrat would vote with us, another Democrat would vote present, a third Democrat would vote with us on one article and a fourth Democrat would vote with us and then switch parties,” Jordan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“On Wednesday, when it's a bipartisan majority for the president, they have never predicted that either, so she [Pelosi] messed this up all the way around, because, again, the facts were always on the president's side.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly, Marisa Schultz and Brian Flood contributed to this report.