Rep. McCaul torches Biden admin over Title 42: 'I have never seen the border this bad'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday to discuss what the end of Title 42 will mean for the southern border crisis.

"As a federal prosecutor down there for many years, I've never seen the border this bad," McCaul told host Harris Faulkner, blaming the Biden administration for the crisis and describing it as an "unmitigated disaster."

McCaul addressed how "Biden's open border policy" is allowing open access to people all around the world including "people on the terrorist watch list."

TEXAS BORDER RESIDENTS FED UP WITH BORDER CRISIS

Three attorneys general in Louisiana, Missouri, and Arizona are suing the Biden administration over allowing Title 42 to expire this May. The states announced on Monday that they have filed a lawsuit to stop the Biden administration’s lifting of the Title 42 public health order that has been used to expel a majority of migrants at the southern border -- arguing that it was done unlawfully and will have a devastating impact on states.

Arizona's AG Mark Brnovich called the administration's decision to rescind Title 42: "one of the most boneheaded decisions of this administration" and pointed out the public safety concern of doing so:

"While it’s difficult to identify President Biden’s most irresponsible move since taking office, rescinding Title 42 is certainly up there," Brnovich said in a statement. "It’s a ridiculously poor decision with a bad intention for border states and American communities across the country. This administration’s reckless pandering to the far Left and complete abdication of its responsibility to public safety cannot be allowed to continue".

McCaul emphasized how Border Patrol is overwhelmed with the number of migrants reaching the southern border.

"They're talking about 500,000 in the next five weeks. That would be 100,000 people per week coming into the country. We don't know who they are," he said.

The Texas congressman addressed the apparent hypocrisy regarding COVID restrictions, questioning why children should have to wear masks in schools while the Biden administration allows Title 42 to expire at the border.

"That's unleashing COVID into the country," he argued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCaul said this level of border crossings causes a "national security problem" when officials don't know who is entering the United States.

"Almost three million people have come in across our southern border since this president was elected," he said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report

