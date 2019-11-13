Rep. Mark Meadows calls CBS News impeachment reporter 'inherently wrong and biased'

Congressman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., slammed CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes as “inherently wrong and biased” on Wednesday during an impeachment hearing intermission.

Cordes approached Meadows and said, “For the case you’re making to be true, every single witness who has testified, more than a dozen of them, would have to be either lying or mistaken.”

“That’s not true,” Meadows fired back. “Your characterization is so inherently wrong and biased.”

Meadows then asked Cordes how much time she has spent sitting in impeachment depositions.

“You have not read all the transcripts,” Meadows said.

Cordes responded that she has read them all, but Meadows quickly shot her down.

“I beg to differ because they haven't all been released so there's no way you read them all," Meadows said. “I can tell you that your premise is not right. I’ve been in those depositions and I can tell you there is contradictory information.”

Meadows went on to mock the impeachment hearing in a confrontation picked up by C-SPAN3 and shared by Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra.

“I see it for what it is, it is partisan and it is political and it has no basis in D.C.,” Meadows said.

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in the day, Meadows appeared on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith and said that Democrats want to "make sure that the rules are twisted to their favor."

We're going to see that. We're going to see their two star witnesses today. Neither one of them [has] ever talked to the president of the United States. And so, it's interesting how the American people are going to be able to judge this based on secondhand or thirdhand information," Meadows said. "As much as my Democratic colleagues will want to push it out, they are not going to be able to present the case to the American people in a compelling way."

Meadows also argued that if the hearings were about a "fair process" they would have been "handled totally differently" and that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has been conducting a "sham process for the last six weeks."

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.