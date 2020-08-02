Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Jeff Van Drew: Democratic Party 'used to be more moderate’

'Much of the party is really going toward a socialist bent,' Van Drew says

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

The Democratic Party has changed and is becoming more socialist, Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who recently left the Democratic Party due to his opposition to impeachment, told “Sunday Morning Futures” in an exclusive interview.

“The Democratic Party used to be more moderate. It is not now. It has changed,” Van Drew, said. “It is a new party.”

“It is not just political rhetoric to say that much of the party is really going toward a socialist bent. They really are,” he continued.

On Sunday, Van Drew brought up the fact that New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy  is expected to sign legislation passed in the State Assembly Thursday that would allow illegal immigrants to obtain professional and occupational licenses in the state, raising concerns about the supply of jobs during a pandemic.

“They’re literally going to give professional licenses to those that are undocumented,” Van Drew said. “Open borders, you know, the types of things that we don’t believe in and are really extreme and there’s just a whole host of them in the Democratic Party.”

Host Maria Bartiromo pointed out that Democrats, “also want to defund the police.”

Florida's largest police union endorses President Trump in unanimous voteVideo

“In any profession, there is one bad apple or a few, but the police, our police force and our emergency folks, what they do is amazing,” Van Drew said. “There are very few examples where people run to danger, very few examples where people put their life on the line.”

“They keep us safe. They keep our cities safe,” he added, expressing his opposition to defunding police departments.

There has been a growing push to defund or dismantle police departments across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

President Trump has billed himself as a “law and order” leader.

REP. VAN DREW, AHEAD OF EXPECTED PARTY SWITCH, COMPARES IMPEACHMENT TO HOW 'THIRD-WORLD COUNTRIES OPERATE

Last month, The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) endorsed Trump’s reelection, praising his “steadfast and very public support” for law enforcement.

NAPO did not endorse a candidate in the 2016 election but endorsed former President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden in both the 2008 and 2012 elections.

Former Milwaukee police chief warns against efforts to delegitimize American policing where it's most neededVideo

NAPO President Michael McHale said Trump's support is needed “during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many.”

Fox News’ Sam Dorman and Julia Musto as well as Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo contributed to this report.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan

