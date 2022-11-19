Rep. Boebert’s apparent midterm victory makes liberal pundits eat their words

The concession of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., in their extremely close race for Boebert's U.S. House seat is casting new light on the opinions of liberal pundits who gloated over what seemed to them to be her impending loss.

By the time Frisch had conceded defeat to Boebert towards the end of a vote count that took about a week and a half to finish, leftist pundits had littered Twitter and cable news networks with gleeful and celebratory statements that she wouldn’t make it back to Congress for a second term.

By the end of the race, Boebert acquired a razor-thin lead over Frisch, the former Aspen City Council member. Though the contest ended up being so close that it will likely require a recount according to Colorado state law, Frisch conceded, claiming in a statement on his Facebook page, "The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small."

BOEBERT COLORADO HOUSE SEAT MAY COME DOWN TO RECOUNT AGAINST DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER

According to Reuters, Frisch claimed he did not want to "raise money from supporters for an effort that would not succeed."

The disparaging barbs made by pundits prior to her lead, and now-probable win, displayed the contempt prominent liberals have for the outspoken GOP lawmaker. Needless to say, each of these statements aged poorly.

The harshest statement came from DNC strategist and former "Lincoln Project" adviser Kurt Bardella. He went so low as to joke during an appearance on MSNBC anchor Joy Reid's show that the congresswoman may have to look for new work in the adult entertainment industry.

During the episode of MSNBC’s "The ReidOut," Bardella claimed that Boebert’s loss would be a "gain for OnlyFans," a pornography-based social media platform.

Frequent MSNBC guest and The Nation reporter Elie Mystal made a similar claim. OutKick.com reporter Bobby Burack captured what Mystal said in a tweet he deleted quickly after posting. He asked, "Is… Lauren Boebert still losing? I guess this is the lucky day of the very next OnlyFans star Ted Cruz thinks should be a Congressperson."

Mystal also mocked Boebert in a tweet last week while she was behind Frisch in the race. Seeing her deficit, he wrote, "I peed my pants when they flashed that Boebert number."

Begging for her loss, he added, "Please please please."

BOEBERT INCHES AHEAD AS COLORADO VOTES CONTINUE TO BE TALLIED

Prominent Twitter liberal and former Obama campaign staffer Jon Cooper called the race way too early on the Wednesday after Election Day. He tweeted, "I’ve seen enough. In a HUGE upset, Democrat Adam Frisch has DEFEATED Lauren Boebert, one of Trump’s most ardent – and most despicable – supporters."

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson made a bad prediction, tweeting, "Lauren Boebert is going down harder than Donald Trump on the Mar a Lago waffle station."

So did Democratic digital strategist Jack Cocchiarella, who tweeted on Election Day, "Lauren Boebert will not be a member of the 118th Congress."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even former White House press secretary and current MSNBC contributor Jen Psaki got in on the bad calls, tweeting, "Just a shout out to my Dad who lives in her district and told me last month @laurenboebert could lose and I didn’t believe him."

Democratic Party strategist Adam Parkhomenko tweeted, "Lauren Boebert has not tweeted in 34 hours. Her last tweet was ‘The red wave has begun.’ With 99% of the vote in she is still losing her election."