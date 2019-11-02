Democrats' impeachment inquiry is colored by lack of transparency, says Rep. Andy Biggs

House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Trump is neither fair nor is it following the rules, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Andy Biggs said Saturday.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pushed through formal rules for the impeachment inquiry on the House floor.

NEWT GINGRICH: PELOSI'S HALLOWEEN IMPEACHMENT VOTE WAS AN ENORMOUS STRATEGIC DEFEAT -- LET ME EXPLAIN

In a House divided, Democrats say that their investigation falls completely in line with the 1998 impeachment of Bill Clinton, while Republicans argue that Democrats are ignoring precedent and due process by holding closed-door depositions and leaking "cherry-picked" information.

Appearing on "Cavuto LIVE" with host Neil Cavuto, Biggs, R-Ariz., said that Democrats' argument does not hold up because Ken Starr had his own investigation running parallel to a "two-track and an open investigation as well."

"Here, we have Adam Schiff acting as special counsel. That is really bizarro," Biggs noted. "And the question is, does he think he's going to testify, or is he going to not testify? He's actually become a witness in this case because of the whistleblower and his connection to the whistleblower and his staff's connection. So, it is not the same as in the Clinton impeachment inquiry."

"Mr. Schiff will tell you -- if he's honest -- that there is nothing that's going on in that top-secret room down in the basement of the Capitol. That there is nothing classified there," said Biggs. "But, he is still trying to prevent that from coming out to the American people. Because he himself says it every day before the hearing: there's nothing classified."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Biggs told Cavuto another problem is for witnesses who testify is that the attorney gets to "determine your voracity and your credibility by seeing how you react."

"It's a 'My Cousin Vinny' thing," he said. "Where the guy says, 'I killed somebody?' He has a question in his tone of voice, but in the transcripts, it's going to say 'I killed somebody.'"

"It makes it completely different if you aren't there to see this. And, there's a very few select people that have been allowed in to see this. The American people, the media, you and I -- we haven't been allowed to go in and see what's going on and that colors it all," Biggs concluded.