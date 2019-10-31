Ken Starr: Democrats 'jumped the gun' on impeachment vote, were 'historically wrong'

House Democrats jumped the gun and were "historically wrong" to follow through with an impeachment probe without a vote, former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr said Thursday.

Appearing on "Outnumbered Overtime" with host Harris Faulkner, Starr said that there "should not have been an impeachment inquiry until there was a full debate on the floor."

"And then, to authorize the impeachment inquiry: this has been an oversight," he said.

Starr said that asking if the president "did anything wrong vis a vis" Ukraine is a "fair question," but that Democrats got "way ahead" of a fair process "about 38 days ago when they said this is going to be a secret proceeding before the House Intelligence Committee."

"And, I think that is just historically wrong," he added.

"The People's House should have control over its own affairs. But, what it should do is use its power wisely and fairly," he told Faulkner.

"You've got the power of Speaker Pelosi to do what you did," he said. "What you did: you knowingly departed from historical precedent because of who knows what? Political pressure from your own caucus?"

"Why ever you launched the impeachment train prematurely before these oversight hearings were concluded -- and that's what's going on...it's an oversight process," he concluded.