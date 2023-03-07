Randi Weingarten mocked for mistake-filled attack on Ron DeSantis: 'A tool of the Democratic Party'

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a poorly-worded tweet Sunday. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Fox News contributor Leo Terrell responded to Weingarten's tweet, saying not only does Weingarten "[need] a tutor," but also she is attacking DeSantis because she is a "tool of the Democratic Party."

LEO TERRELL: She needs a tutor to proofread her tweets. But you want to know why she is attacking DeSantis? Because Randi Weingarten is an agent of the Democratic Party. She's a tool of the Democratic Party. She's not focusing on education. She's focusing on every issue that Ron DeSantis is basically implementing in a positive manner in Florida. Is she aware that this man won by 20 percentage points? Is she aware that this man is very, very popular in Florida? Is she aware that people from New York and California are flocking to Florida? Ron DeSantis is America's governor right now.

… The teachers' union is really controlling the Democratic Party. You saw how powerful they were during the coronavirus. They want to control the power base of the Democratic Party. And the problem is this, Ron DeSantis is weakening the Democratic [Party] power and the union base in Florida. That is their biggest concern.

Weingarten was excoriated on social media after firing off the tweet with spelling and grammatical errors.

"DeSantis should be fixated on the cost of living issues in Fla- housing is unaffordable, home insurance even worse, but instead he is exanding gun access, defunding, public schools, & banning everything he dislikes-teachers, journalists & the vulnerable," Weingarten tweeted on Sunday.

Weingarten has repeatedly slammed DeSantis for his policies in Florida, particularly those related to the public school curriculum.

Just last week, Weingarten shared a video of DeSantis' recent speeches in which he defended the Florida Department of Education's decision to pull explicit LGBTQ material from libraries.

