'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp."

Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.



"It says that Joe Biden is who he has been for the last five decades," Webb said. "This is a man who has played race. He has played not just the Black community but any community any which way he needs for his benefit."

PROGRESSIVES, DEMOCRATS ERUPT OVER KYLE RITTENHOUSE ACQUITTAL: ‘THIS IS DISGUSTING’

Biden gave seemingly conflicting statements following the verdict in the wrenching case, telling reporters he accepted the jury's decision but also releasing a written statement that he was among those Americans left "angry and concerned" by the verdicts.

Webb said the prosecution didn't present their case well and the jury came to the right decision. Left-wing media outlets and progressive groups and lawmakers reacted with outrage to the verdict, but even legal scholars and experts who felt Rittenhouse acted foolishly by being among the unrest said he had a clear self-defense case by Wisconsin laws.

"They were up against facts, not narrative. And as a result, Kyle Rittenhouse was found, rightfully so, by a jury as our system works, innocent on all counts," Webb said. "But Biden needs to play the race game. It's sad you have to say this about the president of the United States, but Biden has been a race pimp his entire political career, and he does it again, and he continues to do it."

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TELLS TUCKER CARLSON CASE HAD ‘NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE’ IN FIRST INTERVIEW AFTER ACQUITTAL

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges on Friday related to the shootings, including the most serious charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Rittenhouse argued he acted in self-defense after being attacked from behind when he shot Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, as well as deceased Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 in the riots following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man , Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse spoke with Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview airing Monday night, during which he explained his actions further and said he was not a racist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," Rittenhouse told Carlson in a clip from the interview that was released over the weekend.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin and Brian Flood contributed to this report.