Progressive commentator calls out San Francisco as 'terrifying' 'nightmare': 'You're going to get robbed'

Progressive political commentator Ana Kasparian pulled no punches in her assessment of how bad liberal mecca San Francisco has become thanks to rising crime, homelessness, and Democrat policies.

During the latest episode of businessman and commentator Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, the "Young Turks" co-host called the California city a "nightmare" and warned visitors, "Your car’s going to get broken into, okay? You’re going to get robbed."

The conversation began with Bet-David bringing up Kasparian’s X post from last month in which she claimed, "California is *without question* a shit show under Newsom. But I guess propping up proven failures is what the Democratic Party excels at these days."

Kasparian, a Los Angeles native, told the podcast's co-hosts she believes her hometown and California still have "a lot of potential," but added, "there have been some policies implemented that have been disastrous."

She took aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and the state government, stating, "So, Gavin Newsom and the current Democratic legislature in the state of California have engaged in this trend of decriminalizing everything and refusing to regulate things." She mentioned that the state government has done this with prostitution, for example.

"No one is safe, everyone’s angry, and you see all sorts of terrible stuff happening right there in broad daylight in the middle of the street."

"They did the same thing with drugs," she continued, adding, "So what do you see in California? A bunch of people shooting up, OK? And smoking crack all over the place."

Kasparian added, "I’m sorry, I’m not interested in seeing that! I don’t think we should be, you know, dealing with that on the metro system. Why do taxpayers have to deal with that?"

"The Young Turks" co-host then tore into San Francisco: "San Francisco is terrifying. And it’s hilarious to me because the business community there wants to put lipstick on a pig. They want to put out this $4 million ad campaign pretending as though everything in San Francisco is all hunky-dory."

She ripped the notion. "It’s not hunky-dory," she declared, adding, "San Francisco is a nightmare."

"Yes, violent crime went down a little bit, but your car’s going to get broken into, okay? You’re going get robbed."

Kasparian wasn’t finished. She added, "I mean, it’s just not right. There are certain issues that we’ve had for a long time – the drug war was a failure, and so going back to the drug war I don’t think is going to be effective."

She then asked, "But you know what else isn’t effective? Using taxpayer money, funneling it to non-profits so they can literally buy crack pipes and hand them out at skid row."

Kasparian has made waves in recent months as a progressive tired of failing leftist policies and talking points. During the summer, she ripped leftists for promoting "gender-affirming care" – or transgender medical procedures for minors – stating that puberty blockers can cause "irreparable harm" to children.

More recently, the commentator ripped the left for obsession with race and gender, stating, , "The biggest ‘change’ that some of you might have noticed with me is that I’m done with the identitarian garbage. I’m done with it. It is a giant distraction."

Fox News Digital reached out to San Francisco Mayor London Breed's office for comment. This article will be updated with any response.

