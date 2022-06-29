Expand / Collapse search
New York governor's attempts to exploit end of Roe v Wade has problems: Gubernatorial candidate

Lee Zeldin discusses the latest developments in the New York gubernatorial race on 'Your World'

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
What New Yorkers care about: NY gubernatorial candidate Video

What New Yorkers care about: NY gubernatorial candidate

New York governor candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin reacts to New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's attempts to exploit the end of Roe v. Wade on 'Your World.'

New York governor candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin explained the problems with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's attempted exploitation of the end of Roe v. Wade Wednesday on "Your World."

NEW YORK SHOWDOWN: GOV. HOCHUL WINS DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL NOMINATION

REP. LEE ZELDIN: There are two problems with [Gov. Kathy Hochul attempting to use the end of Roe v. Wade to galvanize the Democratic base]. One is a few years ago in New York, they codified already far more than Roe. So when the Dobbs decision was issued by the Supreme Court, the law in New York did not change. That's one aspect of it. The second is, if you asked New Yorkers, "What's your top issue? they're talking about the economy, and they're talking about crime and public safety far more than they're talking about what Kathy Hochul wants them to be talking about. So while we talk about reversing the attacks on wallets, safety, freedom, the quality of education, our schools, Kathy Hochul is trying to distract and talk about these other issues, which just aren't at the top of the list right now for New Yorkers

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.