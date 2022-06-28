Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York showdown: Gov. Hochul wins Democratic gubernatorial nomination

Eight states holding contests on Tuesday, in first voting since Friday’s blockbuster Supreme Court abortion ruling

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York has won her party’s gubernatorial nomination, the Associated Press projects, fending off multiple challengers.

Hochul was the clear polling and fundraising front-runner in a primary race that also included Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul debates in the race for governor at the studios of WNBC4-TV June 16, 2022 in New York City. Early voting starts June 18 ahead of the June 28 primary. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul debates in the race for governor at the studios of WNBC4-TV June 16, 2022 in New York City. Early voting starts June 18 ahead of the June 28 primary.  (Craig Ruttle-Pool/Getty Images)

Hochul, who at the time was the state’s lieutenant governor, was sworn in last August as New York’s first female governor, after three-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace amid multiple scandals.

She’ll face off in November against the winner of the GOP gubernatorial nomination, in a race that includes Rep. Lee Zeldin, a four-term lawmaker who represents New York’s 1st Congressional District, which covers the eastern half of Long Island, Rob Astorino, the former Westchester County executive and 2014 GOP gubernatorial nominee; Andrew Giuliani, who served in former President Donald Trump’s administration and is the son of former New York City mayor and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani; and Harry Wilson, a businessman, investor and restructuring expert who poured millions of his own money into his gubernatorial bid.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

