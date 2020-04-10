National Association of Letter Carriers: Postal Service on verge of shutting down due to pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

The United States Postal Service may soon shut down without more emergency funding from the government, the president of the National Association of Letter Carriers warned Friday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Fredric Rolando said that the Postal Service is projected to lose about 50 percent of their revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic by the end of the fiscal year in September.

"And so, my message is: It's really vitally important to the American people that the next stimulus package provides funding to the Postal Service so that they can maintain their revenue stream to continue their operation through the pandemic crisis," he stated.

Democratic lawmakers were on the same page. New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in late March urging the Senate to pass a stimulus package with emergency funds to help save the Postal Service from bankruptcy.

"Based on a number of briefings and warnings...about a critical fall-off in mail across the country, it has become clear that the Postal Service will not survive the summer without immediate help from Congress and the White House," they wrote.

"Well, if they lost 50 percent of their revenue, we are probably talking about a loss of about $35 billion...for the total fiscal year. And you know, if you compare that to some of the stimulus packages for the airlines, large corporations, you know about $500 billion -- I just believe it's vital to the American people that a stimulus package keeps this network running through the crisis," Rolando remarked.

Rolando told Smith that many changes have been made regarding safety since the virus took hold, including social distancing, cleaning workstations, vehicles, and surfaces, using hand sanitizer, wearing masks and gloves, and communicating effectively.

"I want to thank our letter carriers and other postal employees," he added. "They are truly heroes. Every day they are going into buildings full of people and then all day out in the streets with the public."

"Going to 160 million homes and businesses using really our only universal communications and delivery network to deliver prescriptions, virus communications, test kits, and online purchases, financial transactions, stimulus checks, medical supplies, and last-mile delivery for private companies such as UPS, FedEx, and Amazon," Rolando concluded.