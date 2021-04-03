Politifact holding ‘celebration of fact-checking’ with CNN left-wing pundit Brian Stelter

Politifact is holding a virtual "celebration of fact-checking" which will include Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN’s Brian Stelter and Sen. Mark Warne, D-Va.

Tickets are being sold at an early-bird price for $25, general admission $50 and a VIP experience $100.

The program will include 10 hours of virtual programming and speeches from fact checkers from PolitiFact, the Washington Post and FactCheck.org, as well as doctors and political leaders.

Stelter has been a frequent target among conservatives, most recently for brushing over the scandal surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER AVOIDS LINCOLN PROJECT TURMOIL ON HIS 'RELIABLE SOURCES' MEDIA SHOW

Over the past few months, Stelter avoided a major MSNBC leadership shakeup, CNN colleague Jeffrey Toobin's firing from The New Yorker following his Zoom call masturbation scandal, the ousting of MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham after it was revealed that he was moonlighting as a speechwriter for the Biden campaign, the ongoing scandals plaguing 2020 media darlings The Lincoln Project, and the bombshell developments in Cuomo's nursing home scandal.

Back in October, Stelter skipped Glenn Greenwald's dramatic exit from The Intercept after the founding editor accused his colleagues of censoring his story critical of Joe Biden and ignored Twitter caving in its standoff with The New York Post over its reporting of the Hunter Biden story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stelter also ignored the controversy surrounding presidential debate moderator and C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who alleged that his Twitter account was hacked after it appeared that he was reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci. Stelter only acknowledged the controversy after Scully admitted that he lied about the hack.

In 2019, Stelter completely avoided the revelation that ABC News had spiked an investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.